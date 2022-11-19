Patrick Reed’s lawsuit dismissed in Florida Middle District Court

Patrick Reed’s $750 million Defamation lawsuit, which was originally filed Aug. 16 in Texas and eventually refiled in the Middle District of Florida, the next month, has been dismissed by US District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan.

The lawsuit alleged conspiracy, defamation, injurious falsehood and tortious interference and that the Defenders have acted “in concert as joint tortfeasors.” The defendants included Golfweek and Gannett, its parent company (and the owner of the Times-Union), Eamon Lynch, a Golfweek columnist, Golf Channel and its employees Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack and Shane Bacon.

