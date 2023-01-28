Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Could Be Paired Together in Dubai After Fast Starts

There’s a chance that Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy—who both finished at six-under after the completion of the Dubai Desert Classic’s opening round—could be paired together this weekend.

Although it’s still early, the group would be the most highly anticipated of the year in the wake of “Tee-Gate.” Earlier in the week, Reed and McIlroy had a tense interaction—or lack of interaction on McIlroy’s part—that set social media ablaze.

Now that the two players are tied after Round 1, if both of their games continue to hold up, they might end up next to each other on the Leaderboard once again after Round 2.

