Patrick Reed refiles $750 million lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee, adds other Golf Channel and Golfweek media members to claim | Golf News and Tour Information

Reed also claims he was “constructively terminated” as a member of the PGA Tour in June and that he later signed with LIV Golf. During its Inaugural event in London in early June, LIV Golf announced that Reed had signed with the fledgling league. In late June, Reed said he had resigned from the PGA Tour at a press conference in Portland, with the tour issuing a memo on July 1 that Reed had been suspended after teeing off in the second LIV Golf event at Pumpkin Ridge.

As for why the lawsuit was moved to Florida, the claim says “Each and every one of the defamatory publications, injurious falsehoods and tortious interference set forth below were intentionally published and perpetrated by the Defendants in the state of Florida, where the offending acts were accessed, read, opened, and viewed by numerous third-party Florida Residents and citizens.” Additionally, “the last LIV tournament for 2022 will take place at Trump National in Doral, Florida, and a myriad of PGA Tour events will also take place in this district and Florida in general. Thus, the PGA Tour and LIV are going head-to-head in the Sunshine State.”