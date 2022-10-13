Patrick Reed, now 56th in the world, chimes in on the world rankings debate

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Patrick Reed didn’t mean to get drawn into the world rankings discussion that hovers over LIV Golf, but inevitably he couldn’t help himself Thursday when posed with the question.

Reed, who once declared he was a top-5 player in the world after winning a World Golf Championship event back in 2014, is nowhere close to that number now. But is he 56th?

“Well, not at all,” Reed said Thursday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, site of the LIV Invitational Series Jeddah event that begins Friday. “The only thing I’ll say about all that is the longer you have competitive golf and competition with such great players and top players, the longer they’re playing events that aren’t getting world ranking points, it just makes the world ranking system insignificant.

