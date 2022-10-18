Patrick Reed No Longer In Mallorca Open Field

Last week, it appeared likely that LIV Golf player Patrick Reed would play in the Mallorca Open at Son Muntaner Golf Club, but it has now been confirmed that he will not be participating after all.

Reed is currently 80th in the DP World Tour Rankings, some way short of the 50th-place cut off to qualify for next month’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. However, the 32-year-old will no longer compete in the final tournament in the Iberian Swing this week, reducing his chances of appearing in the prestigious tournament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button