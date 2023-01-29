Patrick Reed involved in another rules question after ball gets stuck in tree | Golf News and Tour Information

“I got Lucky that we were able to look through the binoculars,” said Reed at the end of his round of 69 that left him on 11 under par and four shots behind the 54-hole leader, Rory McIlroy. “You have to make sure it’s your ball. How I mark my golf balls is I always put an arrow on the end of my line, because (on) the Pro VI, the arrow on the end stops before it so you can see the arrow. You could definitely see and identify the line with the arrow on the end. The rules official luckily was there to reconfirm and check it to make sure it was mine as well.”