Patrick Reed In Mallorca Open Field

LIV Golf player Patrick Reed is in the field for next week’s Mallorca Open at Son Muntaner Golf Club as he targets the points he needs to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next month.

Reed is currently 78th in the DP World Tour Rankings on 586.1 points from his seven tournaments. However, with only the top 50 Qualifying for the tournament, the American has some work to do to make it to Dubai, with German Marcel Schneider currently in the final Qualifying slot on 770 points. While that appears to be a sizeable gap with tournaments running out, the last of this year’s Iberian Swing events will offer 2,750 DP World Tour Ranking points, with 460 available to the winner, meaning a place in the top 50 in the Race to Dubai is still well within his grasp.

