Patrick Reed In Mallorca Open Field

LIV Golf player Patrick Reed is in the field for next week’s Mallorca Open at Son Muntaner Golf Club as he targets the points he needs to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next month.

Reed is currently 78th in the DP World Tour Rankings on 586.1 points from his seven tournaments. However, with only the top 50 Qualifying for the tournament, the American has some work to do to make it to Dubai, with German Marcel Schneider currently in the final Qualifying slot on 770 points. While that appears to be a sizeable gap with tournaments running out, the last of this year’s Iberian Swing events will offer 2,750 DP World Tour Ranking points, with 460 available to the winner, meaning a place in the top 50 in the Race to Dubai is still well within his grasp.

As the final Rolex Series event of the season, the DP World Tour Championship is one of the Tour’s most prestigious events, with an eye-catching $10m purse and 12,000 DP World Tour Ranking points up for grabs, as players aim to join a list of high-profile former winners who have been crowned the Tour’s number one player. They include Defending Champion Collin Morikawa, 2020 Winner Matt Fitzpatrick and 2019 Winner Jon Rahm. Two-time winner Rory McIlroy currently leads the way on 4154.1 points.

Reed isn’t the only LIV Golf player in the field, with Englishman Laurie Canter, who currently sits 125th in the standings, also set to appear. However, one LIV Golf player who isn’t in the field is Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard hasn’t been seen on the DP World Tour since controversially withdrawing after two rounds of last month’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

There had been some expectation that Garcia would compete in Mallorca to keep his Ryder Cup hopes alive. Garcia needed to play in at least four DP World Tour events, including one in his homeland, to retain his membership. However, after missing the deadline to enter the tournament, Europe’s all-time leading point scorer appears to have extinguished his hopes of competing at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome next year.