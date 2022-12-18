Patrick Reed Files $820 Million Amended Complaint Against Brandel Chamblee

The ongoing saga with Patrick Reed and multiple golf journalists continued on Friday, as the 2018 Masters Champion Filed an Amended Complaint against Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel, Eamon Lynch, Golfweek, Gannett and many others alleging that they “disseminated ‘fake news’ and have defamed and tortiously interfered with him (Reed).”

Larry Klayman, who is the Counsel for Reed, stated upon filing the Amended Complaint that: “Contrary to the false reporting of the Defendant Gannett (parent company for the USA Today Network), which lied that the lawsuit had been dismissed in its entirety, Chief Judge Timothy Corrigan’s prior order simply required Mr. Reed to rework his initial complaint, Mostly over form, and then to file this Amended Complaint.

“Not learning its lesson, Defendant Gannett sought to defame Mr. Reed again by misrepresenting Judge Corrigan’s order. This was widely republished by other golf media Reporters in bed with the PGA Tour.” Gannett are yet to respond to the claims made by Klayman.

LIV golf

Reed and his 4 Aces GC team claimed the $16 million LIV Golf Team Finale at Trump National Doral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed, who signed with the Saudi-backed league in June 2022, has already had a $750 million complaint dismissed by a Federal Judge. That came back in mid-November, with Timothy J. Corrigan, the Federal Judge, explaining that the complaint made “failed to give Defendants notice of the grounds upon which each claim rests because Reed alleges 120 factual allegations, then proceeds to incorporate all 120 allegations into each and every count.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button