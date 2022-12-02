Patrick McDonald Homecoming vs. UNC-Greensboro

  • IU at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m., Saturday; TV: ESPN+

As Patrick McDonald looked at the bracket, the number of potential Homecoming opportunities stood out.

IU men’s soccer was once again in the NCAA tournament with a bye in the first round. McDonald, a sophomore midfielder from Greensboro, noticed four North Carolina schools above the Hoosiers on the left side of the bracket: Wake Forest, UNC-Greensboro, High Point and North Carolina. They knew playing in front of a home crowd was a possibility if IU could take care of business.

A pair of one-goal wins later, McDonald will get his return home as Indiana travels to Greensboro for a quarterfinal game against the Spartans. McDonald texted friends who play for Greensboro after it upset No. 5 Stanford in penalties. He’ll share the field with them with at least 30, possibly as many as 75, friends and family in the crowd for Saturday’s national quarterfinal.

