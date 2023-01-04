Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety.

PATRICK McCAFFERY STATEMENT

“I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I’m not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it might be four games, it might be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”

STATEMENT FROM COACH FRAN McCAFFERY

“Patrick is one of the millions of people who battle through anxiety on a daily basis. It has become more noticeable on and off the court over the past couple of weeks. Patrick has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates, and administration as he fights through this. All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle and we hope others know that they are not alone. We will be with him every step of the way.”

Iowa Returns to action on Thursday, hosting No. 15 Indiana at 8 pm in Iowa City.