Patrick Mahomes Warns Fantasy Football Managers About Chiefs Wide Receivers

It sounds like the Chiefs aren’t just relying on one or two Playmakers this season, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In recent seasons, the Chiefs leaned heavily on receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to step up in the passing game. Last season, the duo combined for 2,364 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, Hill was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, meaning a new WR1 will take over. But fans—and Fantasy football managers—will be wondering: Who will that player be?

Well, it sounds like there isn’t going to be an easy way to tell.

“I think the biggest thing is just going to be that it’s going to be a different player every week that has the ‘big game,'” Mahomes said, via nfl.com. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis every single week, where it’s like one or the other is having a big game, or both. It’s going to be every single week; it’s going to be someone different.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button