Patrick Mahomes to Break NFL Record in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks?

It’s fun watching stars set NFL records.

As long as they don’t do it against your team.

Patrick Mahomes is poised to once again make NFL history, and it just so happens that could happen during this weekend’s Matchup against your Seattle Seahawks.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback completed his final 20 pass attempts in last week’s OT win over the Houston Texans, setting him up to be five successful tosses away from the league-record of 25 consecutive completed passes.

