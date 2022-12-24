Patrick Mahomes to Break NFL Record in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks?

It’s fun watching stars set NFL records.

As long as they don’t do it against your team.

Patrick Mahomes is poised to once again make NFL history, and it just so happens that could happen during this weekend’s Matchup against your Seattle Seahawks.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback completed his final 20 pass attempts in last week’s OT win over the Houston Texans, setting him up to be five successful tosses away from the league-record of 25 consecutive completed passes.

So … if the MVP candidate opens the Christmas Eve meeting with the Seattle Seahawks with five or six completions …

Patrick Mahomes is in the record books.

And so will be the Seahawks.

This is obviously not the top focus of either team. Nor does the mark mean automatic Legend status; The current league record is held by four different QBs Ryan Tannehill (twice), Marcus Mariota, Philip Rivers and Nick Foles.

Indeed, Mahomes has every right to have his team thinking Super Bowl. The quarterback leads the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns for the 11-3 Chiefs, who clinched their seventh straight AFC West title.

Oh, and he has already made two Super Bowls and taken the team to the AFC Championship Game in each of his four seasons as a starter.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are 7-7 and have lost four of their last five, and have yet to clinch an NFC playoff spot as they play at the Chiefs on Christmas Eve in an early-slot game.

