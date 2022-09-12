Patrick Mahomes the Greatest Week 1 QB ever?
Patrick Mahomes continues Week 1 dominance against Cardinals
Not only does Mahomes have the most touchdowns (18) without an interception in Week 1, but his five games with at least three pass TDs and no INTs also tie Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for the most since 1950.
The one distinct difference between those names: Brady has played in the opening week 19 times. Manning did so 17 times. Mahomes? Five. He’s 5-for-5 in Week 1. In fact, Brees is the only other player with even 15 passing scores in Week 1 over any five-season span; he had 16 from 2008-2012.
Mahomes has the highest completion percentage (72.5), pass yards per game (308.4), pass yards per attempt (9.2), pass TD-INT ratio (18-0) and passer rating (136.9) in Week 1 games among quarterbacks with 150 + such pass attempts in the Super Bowl era.
If history tells its tale, Mahomes could be adding new hardware into his Trophy case come winter. The 2018 NFL MVP became the fourth player since at least 1950 with 300+ pass yards, 5+ pass touchdowns and no interceptions in a Week 1 game. The others each went on to win AP NFL MVP that season: Lamar Jackson (2019), Peyton Manning (2013) and Dan Marino (1984). However, each of those three would surely have traded their individual keepsake for a Lombardi trophy. None went on to win the Super Bowl.