Patrick Mahomes sets the NFL record for most Offensive yards in a single season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs Wears a shirt in Honor of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills during warmups prior to playing the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has set the NFL record for the most Offensive yards in a single season, topping Drew Brees’ record from 2011.

In his first season as a full-time starter at quarterback, Patrick Mahomes made the top five. In his fifth season, he actually set a new record. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is now atop the single-season leaders in the history of the National Football League for the most Offensive yards in a single season.

Mahomes set the mark while scrambling for a first down on a 14-yard scramble just before halftime.

Coming into this year, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees held the record for the most yards on offense, a mark set in 2011 with an incredible 5,562. Peyton Manning came close to breaking that record two years later but settled at No. 2 with 5,446. Tom Brady Landed at No. 3 just a year ago, an incredible display given how much he’s already accomplished in his career.

As for Mahomes, he’s now 1st and 5th, but he came into Sunday having already topped his own personal mark of 5,369 yards back in 2018. The 17th game added to NFL schedules is going to allow more long-term records like these to fall over time, but it’s impressive all the same. This record should also silence any real doubts about whether or not Mahomes is going to win his second Most Valuable Player award.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 13-3 record and a clear road back to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. The Chiefs haven’t finished lower than first in their division for the last seven seasons and they’re the odds-on favorites to reach or even win the Super Bowl every year since Mahomes arrived, it seems.

