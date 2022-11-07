Patrick Mahomes sets NFL record for most passing yards in first 75 games

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has set the NFL record for most passing yards in his first 75 games, passing Matthew Stafford.

Patrick Mahomes has done nothing but reset the record books ever since he first arrived in the National Football League, so it should come as no surprise that as he arrives at new levels of longevity, he continues to push other names out of the league’s all-time lists.

On Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes set another record, this time for the most passing yards within a player’s first 75 starts as a quarterback. Coming into the game, Matthew Stafford held the mark with 21,254 passing yards, but Mahomes passed that early in the second quarter on the team’s second drive of the game.

What makes this even more incredible is that Mahomes set the mark in his 71st game—four games behind Stafford—which means that the record will climb much, much higher for anyone who wants to Chase Mahomes in the future.

Mahomes came into the Chiefs’ game in Week 9 with 21,150 yards, so it seemed like a very safe bet for the star quarterback to pass Stafford for the record. Stafford largely set the record as the quarterback for the Detroit Lions before he was traded within the last couple of years to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mahomes is arguably the favorite for this year’s Most Valuable Player Award as he leads the league in touchdown passes with 21 (as of press time). In four seasons as a starting quarterback, he’s made the Pro Bowl every year, won an MVP Trophy and a Super Bowl MVP award as well, and has helped the Chiefs host the AFC Championship for four consecutive seasons.

