Patrick Mahomes is the clear MVP favorite after losses by Bills and Eagles

Patrick Mahomes’ odds to win NFL MVP got even Shorter after Week 9.

The Chiefs QB is now the clear favorite to win MVP in 2022 at +125 at BetMGM following the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders.

Mahomes was a slight favorite to win MVP ahead of Week 9 at +225. The Bills’ Josh Allen was at +250 along with the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson was at +1000. Miami Dolphins QB Too Tagovailoa started the week at +2000 before his odds started getting smaller too.

Now, no one else has MVP odds lower than +500. Allen, Hurts and Tagovailoa are all at +500 while Jackson is the No. 5 favorite at +1200 after the Ravens were off in Week 9. Mahomes threw four touchdowns against the Jaguars in a 27-17 win as the Chiefs moved to 7-2 and in first place in the AFC after the Bills dropped to 6-3 .

Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars in Week 9. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mahomes’ excellence has attracted bettors over the course of the season. Allen opened as the preseason favorite to win MVP and was the most-bet player at BetMGM ahead of Russell Wilson and Mahomes. Allen’s share of tickets has grown as the season has gone on. But Mahomes’ share has grown too. Allen is getting 16.3% of bets while Mahomes is getting 14.1% of MVP bets. Both players are getting slightly less than 25% of the handle.

Wilson is still the third-most bet player thanks to his preseason share. Just under 10% of bets are on Wilson to win MVP and those tickets might as well be thrown away at this point barring a miracle. Wilson’s odds to win MVP are now at +50000 as the Denver Broncos are 3-6.

Patrick Mahomes (+125)

245-of-366 passing, 2,936 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs; 215 rushing yards

Josh Allen (+500)

220-of-341 passing, 2,733 yards, 20 TDs, 10 INTs; 476 rushing yards

Jalen Hurts (+500)

180-of-265 passing, 2,217 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs; 354 rushing yards

Tua Tagovailoa (+500)

176-of-248 passing, 2,265 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs; 35 rushing yards

MVP odds after Week 9