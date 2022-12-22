Patrick Mahomes gifts his teammates TaylorMade Stealth golf sets

What do you get your teammates for Christmas when you’re currently the front-runner to win NFL MVP, your team is 11-3 and you just claimed a seventh straight AFC West division title?

Well, Patrick Mahomes decided to get his guys TaylorMade Stealth golf sets.

Of course, when you sign a 10-year $450 million contract, the gift options are pretty much unlimited.

The weather isn’t exactly golf-friendly this time of year in Kansas City, with temperatures not expected to reach 25 degrees on Sunday for Chiefs vs Seahawks, so the guys will have to wait a bit before they can break them in.

This is a pretty-looking tree.

TaylorMade Stealth Combo Set – $1,299

