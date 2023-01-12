Patrick Mahomes & Chris Jones Earn Pro Football Focus’ Season-End Awards

The folks at Pro Football Focus published their annual postseason awards on Thursday, and among the handful of players recognized were two prominent members of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned PFF’s “Most Valuable Player” award this year after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) among a number of other offensive metrics. Here’s what Analyst Sam Monson wrote about Mahomes:

“The MVP race has been a battle all season long, but there has been one constant. First, it was Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes. Then, it was Tua Tagovailoa versus Mahomes, Jalen Hurts versus Mahomes or even Joe Burrow versus Mahomes. But when one name is constant all the way through the season, that guy is the MVP. Mahomes led the best offense in the NFL after having arguably the best receiver in the game removed from the team in the offseason. He sports a 91.3 PFF grade on the season and passed for 8.1 yards per attempt while making the kind of plays only he can.”

Mahomes was also the recipient of PFF’s “Dwight Stephenson Award,” which recognizes the league’s best player regardless of position. Here’s what Monson wrote about Mahomes’ second accolade:

“Often, PFF’s Stephenson Award — given to the best player in the NFL regardless of position — allows us to fix what’s wrong with MVP, focusing on how good a player is, not how valuable. This year, it is one and the same. Patrick Mahomes playing at his best is the best player in the league as well as the most valuable. Other players at other positions ran him close, but Mahomes is as deserving of this award as he is the MVP.”

PFF awarded a handful of superlatives focused on specific skills as well, including “Best Passer,” which Mahomes also won. Monson explained the selection in his analysis: