Patrick Mahomes by the numbers: Chiefs QB shatters NFL record books Entering 75th career start

Patrick Mahomes has redefined the quarterback position since he became the full-time starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Not only has Mahomes rewritten the record books, but the Chiefs have won a lot of games in the process.

Kansas City has never missed an AFC Championship game in the four years Mahomes has started, winning two of them and capturing Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes was the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP, the youngest quarterback to win league MVP since Dan Marino in 1984 (at the time he won the award), and he already holds 11 NFL records in his five full seasons as a starter.

Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a significant milestone for Mahomes, as he’ll make his 75th career start in the league. Mahomes already holds all the significant records for a quarterback Entering his 75th career start, obliterating every one of the previous marks.

This week’s “By the Numbers” takes a look at Mahomes through 75 career starts (which he hasn’t made yet) and how he’s rewriting the league history books in the process. We’ll also take a look at Mahomes’ 2022 season and how he’s on pace to set several NFL records in another MVP campaign.

Most wins through first 75 starts — NFL history

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 59* Ken Stabler (Raiders) — 58 Roger Staubach (Cowboys) — 57 Daryle Lamonica (Raiders) — 56 Tom Brady (Patriots) — 56

*Played 74 games (74 starts)

Most passing yards through first 75 games — NFL history

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 22,576* Matthew Stafford (Lions) — 21,254 Andrew Luck (Colts) — 20,569 Dan Marino (Dolphins) — 20,293 Kirk Cousins ​​(Vikings) — 19,904

*Played 74 games (74 starts)

Most passing TD through first 75 games — NFL history

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 180* Dan Marino (Dolphins) — 173 Aaron Rodgers (Packers) — 148 Andrew Luck (Colts) — 144 Brett Favre (Packers) — 135

*Played 74 games (74 starts)

Highest passer rating through first 75 games — NFL history

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 105.7* Aaron Rodgers (Packers) — 104.2 Russell Wilson (Seahawks) — 100.4 Dak Prescott (Cowboys) — 98.8 Philip Rivers (Chargers) — 96.1

*Played 74 games (74 starts)

Mahomes has shattered the record books through his first 74 starts, but the most impressive number may be the 59-15 record. The .797 win percentage is already the highest in NFL history for any player who has made at least 75 starts, and Mahomes can become the first quarterback to have an .800 win percentage with at least 75 starts with a win against Cincinnati Sunday.

Of the quarterbacks that have made 75 starts, Daryle Lamonica has a .770 win percentage for his career — the highest of all time. Tom Brady is second with a .754 win percentage while Roger Staubach is third at .718.

The misnomer in this list is Otto Graham, who never made 75 career starts in the NFL. Graham started 71 games for the Cleveland Browns, going 57-13-1 with a win percentage of .803 — the best for any player who’s made at least 50 starts. This isn’t counting his games from the All-American Football Conference (the Browns originated in that conference and played there from 1946 to 1949). Graham led the Browns to four consecutive Championships in the AAFC, but there wasn’t any official box scores for every game in the AAFC to keep track of his record in starts (the Browns didn’t join the NFL until 1950).

Regardless, Mahomes has become the barometer for quarterback play in today’s NFL — while already being compared to the all-time greats of his sport. As Mahomes embarks on his second MVP campaign, he’s on pace to rewrite the single-season record books for quarterbacks as well.

Most passing yards through first 11 games — NFL history

Peyton Manning (Broncos) — 3,722 (2013) Drew Brees (Saints) — 3,689 (2011) Matt Ryan (Falcons) — 3,683 (2018) Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) — 3,664 (2018) Drew Brees (Saints) — 3,647 (2013)

Mahomes has 3,585 yards (11th on all-time list through 11 games)

Most pass + Rush yards through first 11 games — NFL history

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 3,859 (2022) Andrew Luck (Colts) — 3,834 (2014) Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 3,814 (2018) Matt Ryan (Falcons) — 3,780 (2018) Drew Brees (Saints) — 3,751 (2011)

Most passing yards in season — NFL history

Peyton Manning (Broncos) — 5,477 (2013) Drew Brees (Saints) — 5,476 (2011) Tom Brady (Buccaneers) — 5,316 (2021) Tom Brady (Patriots) — 5,235 (2011) Drew Brees (Saints) — 5,208 (2016)

Mahomes is on pace to finish with an NFL-record 5,540 passing yards

Most pass + Rush yards in season — NFL history

Drew Brees (Saints) — 5,562 (2011) Peyton Manning (Broncos) — 5,446 (2013) Tom Brady (Buccaneers) — 5,397 (2021) Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) — 5,369 (2018) Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) — 5,359 (2019)

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (3,585) and passing touchdowns (29) this season, putting him on pace for 5,540 passing yards on the season — which would be the most in NFL history. He’s also on pace for 45 touchdowns, which would be his second season of 45-plus passing touchdowns (tying Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history).

Mahomes is on pace to become the second player to ever have 5,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in a season (Justin Herbert accomplished the feat in 2021). He’s rushed for 274 yards so far this year and is on pace for 423 rushing yards this year. Combine that pace with his 5,550 passing yards and Mahomes is on pace for 5,963 pass + rush yards on the year — by far the most in NFL history.

Averaging 350.8 pass + Rush yards a game, Mahomes would need to average 356.8 pass + Rush yards a game to get to 6,000 on the year. Those numbers are more than enough to get Mahomes a second MVP award this year.

If Mahomes wins MVP, he’ll be the 10th player in NFL history to win multiple MVP awards. Mahomes will be the third-youngest player at the time of their second MVP award and he would be the first player to win two MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP in his 20s (Mahomes just turned 27 in September).

Off to the Greatest start for a quarterback in NFL history, Mahomes can add even more to the resume over the next few months. What Mahomes has done through a player’s first 74 games may be unmatched in NFL history.