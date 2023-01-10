Patrick Mahomes becomes first active NFL player with ownership shape in NWSL team

Patrick Mahomes continues to grow his business Ventures off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became the first active NFL player to have an ownership stake in an NWSL team after the Kansas City Current announced Mahomes joined the club’s ownership group on Tuesday. His wife, Brittany, has been a part-owner of the Current since its addition to NWSL in 2021 alongside Kansas City-based financial executives Angie and Chris Long.

The Current finished fifth this past season with a 10-6-6 record but recently signed Brazilian soccer star Debinha, who scored 42 goals in 115 Appearances for the North Carolina Courage from 2017-2022 and won two NWSL titles, three NWSL Shields and one NWSL Challenge Cup. She also scored 57 goals in 129 appearances for Brazil in various international tournaments.

As for Mahomes, this is the fourth team he’s bought equity in since 2022 and the third one based in Kansas City. Mahomes is a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals of MLB, MLS’s Sporting KC and also reportedly invested in a professional pickleball team based in Miami with tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”