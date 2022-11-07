Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are both on pace to set prestigious NFL records in the first season without each other

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos ever, even if the pair only lasted four years. Mahomes and Hill both deserved to be paid top dollar, but that is hard to accomplish in a Kansas City Chiefs organization that had to pay other players at key positions.

The Chiefs had to move on from Hill, trading him to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks (including a first and second-round pick) this past offseason. In turn, the Dolphins gave Hill $120 million over four years.

This season was the first one without Mahomes and Hill, as one of the top offseason storylines in the league was how the quarterback and wide receiver would fare without each other. Turns out, both are on pace to shatter prestigious single-season NFL records for their positions.

Mahomes has thrown for 2,605 passing yards this season, on pace for 5,536 this year. Hill has 1,104 receiving yards on the year and is on pace for 2,085 for the season. Both would be NFL records for passing and receiving yards for the season.

Hill’s 1,104 receiving yards are the most for a player in his first nine games with a team. He has the fourth-most receiving yards through the first nine games in a season in NFL history, behind Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch (1,162; 1951), Raymond Barry (1,147; 1960), and Charley Hennigan (1,122; 1961). Hill has five games with 140-plus receiving yards this season, which is the most in the NFL.

Mahomes is on an incredible pace in his first season without Hill, completing 66.2% of his passes (11th in NFL), 2,605 passing yards (1st), 21 passing touchdowns (1st) with a 103.6 passer rating (4th). Mahomes is on pace for 5,536 passing yards and 45 touchdowns, which would be his second 5,000-yard season and 40-touchdown season if this holds up — the numbers Mahomes put up in his MVP season of 2018.

Mahomes and Hill were excellent with each other and excellent without each other. Both players are in the midst of historic seasons as a result.