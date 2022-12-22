Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas | This is the Loop
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Freaking legend. This is fast becoming one of the NFL’s most treasured holiday traditions. We’ve seen the likes of Kyler Murray and Josh Allen do the same in recent years, and now the most electrifying quarterback of his generation is getting in on the fun. You really do love to see it.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs O-Line, the midwest and plains are getting slammed by a Massive winter Storm this week and the Chiefs figure to make a deep run into January this season. Sounds like the hog Mollies will have to wait until spring to finally break in those shiny new sticks.
.