Patrick Cantlay recognizes LIV Golf’s bright side but still isn’t going there

Patrick Cantlay said he is not heading to the LIV Golf League this year, but understands why his name remains associated with the Rival circuit—and believes the competition has been good.

Cantlay, who won the 2021 FedEx Cup and is ranked fourth in the world, has long been viewed as a potential target of LIV Golf, which has yet to announce any new players since its season ended in October. It is scheduled to play its first event next month.

“I think it’s because I haven’t been too vocal one way or the other,” Cantlay told Reporters at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Tuesday when asked why his name continues to be associated with LIV Golf.

