Patrick Cantlay again shuts down Rumors about jumping to LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

Cantlay can be a different character to try to nail down. At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, he said he didn’t “take too much stock in outside noise” regarding LIV. Pressed further, he admitted, “I don’t have any plans at the moment to leave [for LIV] after the FedEx Cup.” In September, before the Presidents Cup, Cantlay said he thought the contentious battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf would be but a “blip on the radar” in 10 years’ time.