Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: “One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was Mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James.

And he liked what he saw while also lavishing praise on the superstar who enters his 20th season.

After injuries to him and Davis derailed their season last year, where they failed to make the postseason, the Lakers put together a new-look unit to help the veteran lead them to another championship.

Per Lakers Daily, Beverley said he learned a lot by just watching James during training and said he possessed a brilliant basketball IQ.

It’s just high-IQ basketball, knowing angles, knowing screening angles,” Beverley said. “One thing I have learned about him, you see him throughout the game, elite passer, probably one of the best to ever do it from his height, his size.

“So, just knowing where the screen angles, knowing when to roll. You look out, the ball gon’ be right there on your chest. I mean, that’s just the nature of the business when you play with LeBron James.”

Throughout his decorated career, James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game while also knocking down 50.5 percent of his shots from the field and 34.6 percent of his attempts from downtown.

LeBron James And Patrick Beverley End Their Feud

After confessing that he hated Beverley, James will now play alongside him for the second time after the former’s brief stint with the Miami Heat.

“There’s three guys — now three — that I hated playing against, and then I became their teammate, and I love them. Kendrick Perkins, hated him in Boston. I still hate Boston. Don’t get that twisted. We all hate Boston here. Well. 2 was Lance Stephenson, who became my teammate here. And now, Patrick Beverley.”

Now, the players have been lavish in their praise for each other, and things look calm in the Lakers Locker room for the time being.

Beverley’s feud against Russell Westbrook seems to have come to an end as well, with the practice pictures painting an all-‘s-well picture. Whether this will be the winning combination the outfit has been looking for is something time will tell.