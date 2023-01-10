Patricia A. Steurer (nee Smith) Obituary

Patricia “Pat” Steurer passed away on January 10, 2023, at the age of 93 from the cruel disease of dementia.

Mom was a devout Catholic and proud of her faith. She was a proud graduate of St. Mary’s High School class of 1947 and went on to college and worked until she married Bill in 1951 when she stayed home to raise our kids. Mom had a lot of energy, participating in kickball, hopscotch, water fights with Neighbors and could outrun any of us. When us kids were old enough, Mom went back to work and retired from the Environmental Design Group

Before dementia, Mom was energetic and active enjoying family get-togethers, traveling, gambling, playing Euchre and enjoying her favorite foods, a Swenson’s Burger and shake.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, George “Bill” Steurer; grandchildren Brian Klein, Patrick Steurer and Adam Steurer; three sisters and two brothers.

Mom is survived by her children Ellen (Tom) Klein, Daniel Steurer (Evelyn Lazor), Ken Steurer, Kevin (Pam) Steurer, Mary Hernandez (Dale McKinney) and Mark Steurer, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a host of relatives.

The family would like to thank the Village of St. Edward for their many years of excellent care. Special thanks to Jessica, her hospice nurse, for her kindness and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to the Village of St. Edward, Fairlawn.

Funeral mass will be held 11:00 am Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Parish, 2603 Benton Avenue, Akron OH. Calling hours one hour prior.