Patricia A. Morais Obituary – Seacoastonline.com

Rye Beach – Patricia Ann Morais (October 21, 1932 – December 16, 2022) Rye Beach, NH

Patricia Ann Morais, longtime resident of Rye Beach, NH, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, surrounded by her four children and granddaughter. She was 90 years old.

Patricia, or “Pat”, lived in New Hampshire for more than 50 years. She grew up in Lowell, MA, the youngest of seven children born to Cornelius and Marietta Finnegan. Pat was always an avid reader, and her love of literature led her to first pursue a BA in English from Regis College, and later a Master’s degree in English literature from Boston College. Pat began her career as an English teacher in Carlisle, MA. It was during this time that she met and married her future husband Paul Andre Morais. They married on August 16th, 1958, and had four children: Pamela, Paul, Matthew, and Marc. Once her husband Paul finished law school, Pat stepped away from teaching to focus on raising her family.

After her husband passed away in 1982, Patricia re-entered the work force, eventually settling into a position as a contracts agent at the Portsmouth Navy Yard. She worked at the Navy Yard for 30 years, until she was 82 years old, where she greatly enjoyed the company and friendship of numerous colleagues. Upon retirement, she lived at home the last eight years of her life. Towards the end, she became very ill, but with the help of her children, was able to stay in her home, which she loved so much, and where she could look out at the ocean every day.

Patricia had an Indomitable spirit and was known by family and friends as having an outspoken, lively, and feisty nature. She had tremendous energy and will pursue anything that captured her interest. She loved to travel and often spoke fondly of driving throughout Europe with her children. As a grandmother, she was especially devoted to her only grandchild, Hallie. Always an animal lover, she could often be seen driving around Rye and Portsmouth in a convertible Volkswagen Beetle with a 200-pound English Mastiff named Hank at her side.

Patricia is survived by her four children Pamela, Paul, Matthew, and Marc, Pamela’s husband Jeffrey Higgins, Paul’s wife Louise Morais, and her granddaughter Hallie Higgins. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, six siblings and their spouses, and three nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Beacon Hospice and Portsmouth Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness.

Services: Visitation will be held from 11:30am – 12:30pm with a prayer service to immediately follow at 12:30pm at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, Rye, with a reception to follow at the Abenaqui Country Club, 731 Central Road in Rye. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.