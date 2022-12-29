Patrice Evra laments how Cristiano Ronaldo was treated by Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following an interview with journalist Piers Morgan. The Portuguese star didn’t hold back during the interview and the Premier League side decided to terminate his contract. This didn’t sit well with former teammate Patrice Evra, who says the Red Devils shouldn’t treat a player who has given so much to the club like that.

Cristiano Ronaldo: One of the Greatest

“I don’t know if it was the best decision, but I think the club is happy, and Cristiano is happy because it was a heavy situation,” said Evra, speaking on Amazon Prime. “Let’s not forget what Cristiano achieved for the club. He is one of the greatest players to have played for Man United, it’s sad the way it ended.“

In his first season returning to Old Trafford, Ronaldo was the top scorer across all competitions, but his career took a massive dive when Erik ten Hag took over the managerial job for the 2022/23 season. The 37-year-old was no longer a starter and was used as a substitute when needed.

This situation did not please the Portuguese star and for that reason he decided not to hold back during the interview with Piers Morgan. Now that he is a free agent it is uncertain where he will play next, but it appears that he will move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr during the winter transfer window.