Patina Arts Center exhibiting photos, paintings at Canton First Friday

CANTON − Patina Arts Center will showcase the work of about a dozen Resident artists during First Friday activities this week in downtown Canton.

Patina, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, opened the exhibition late last month, and it will continue during gallery hours through Jan. 21. Patina will be open 5 to 10 pm Jan. 6 during the monthly downtown First Friday event.

Live music by Jean P starts at 7 pm at Patina.

Comedy night will be Hosted by Lydia Carmany in Patina’s basement events venue starting at 8:30 pm Doors open at 8 pm

First Friday also includes ice sculpture demonstrations outside 20 downtown businesses, shops and other locations, including at Patina. The popular animated 2013 movie “Frozen” will be shown at 5 and 7 pm on a large screen outdoors at Centennial Plaza, which is along Market Avenue N and Court Avenue NW near Jerzee’s Cafe and Arcadia Grille.

