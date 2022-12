BIG RAPIDS – Crossroads’ boys basketball team has patiently been working together to grow as a team game-by-game.

It starts with the new coach, Paulette Warczinsky, but continues with players like junior Donny Guernsey, who has been working at making key contributions to the team.

In a recent loss to Mason County Eastern, Guernsey led the team with six points, five rebounds, and one steal.

This is Guernsey’s second season.

“We didn’t win a lot last year, but I got a lot of experience and had a great time,” he said. “Last year I was mostly a defender. This year, they’ll look at me to make Threes and be aggressive.”

To be an aggressive 3-point shooter, “it takes lots of practice,” Guernsey said.

The numbers are up from last year, but the inexperience is still there.

“I would say five members of our team this year are new to basketball,” Guernsey said.

He also plays soccer and points that as his best sport since he’s been playing it the longest.

Warczinsky has been looking at Guernsey to make key contributions to the program.

“He’ll have to play good defense and we’ll be looking for him to go after the ball,” Warczinsky said.

The Panthers are off to an 0-3 start. They will play at Brethren on Jan. 5 and at Bear Lake on Jan. 6.