Path to the College Football Playoff: 9 remaining contenders’ scenarios to make the field

The regular season has two weeks left, and during the first weekend in December, the conferences will play for trophies across the sport. With three weekends of games left, what is the path for the nine remaining contenders competing for College Football Playoff spots?

We examined each individual case.

The Bulldogs’ road to the Playoffs: If Georgia wins out, it will be the Undisputed No. 1 seed For now, the Bulldogs have been dominant enough not to raise questions about game control and have the best wins of any team in contention: a 46-point win over Oregon on a neutral field and a 14-point win over No. 5 Tennessee.

Georgia would lose the No. 1 seed with a loss to LSU in the SEC title game or a loss to Kentucky or Georgia Tech, but it would need to lose two of its final three games to fall out of the field. And even if it loses two games, it might still sneak into the field depending on how the rest of the landscape shakes out.

The Buckeyes’ road to the Playoff: Beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten title would give Ohio State the No. 2 seed, but it would grab the No. 1 seed if Georgia loses.

A loss in The Game would make Ohio State’s road to the Playoff slightly Tougher than Michigan’s because it would have a home loss and the committee values ​​where games are played.

One-loss Tennessee would slide ahead of Ohio State with a loss to Michigan, but the Buckeyes do have CFP Top 25 wins over Penn State and Notre Dame, one more than Michigan.



Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes have CFP Top 25 wins over Penn State and Notre Dame. (Joseph Maiorana/USA Today)

But with the home loss, it could struggle to reach the field over a one-loss ACC or Pac-12 champion. It likely would qualify for the Playoff ahead of a one-loss Big 12 champion.

If Ohio State loses to Michigan, it would need two of the following to happen if it doesn’t want to be Stressed come Selection Sunday: a two-loss Pac-12 champion, a two-loss ACC champion, a one-loss Big 12 Champion or a Tennessee loss.

An LSU win over Georgia also theoretically could swipe a Playoff bid ahead of the Buckeyes (the committee values ​​conference champions), but the Tigers are more than two-touchdown underdogs to the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

Michigan

The Wolverines’ road to the Playoff: Beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title would give Michigan the No. 2 seed, but it would grab the No. 1 seed if Georgia loses.

If Michigan loses to Ohio State in Columbus, how much help it will need might depend on how badly it loses. But a one-loss Michigan that may only have one or two Top 25 wins will get credit from the committee for being consistently dominant.

If the Wolverines lose close to the Buckeyes, one-loss Tennessee would slip ahead of them in the rankings because of the Vols’ resume, but Michigan’s head start in the CFP rankings and its established dominance might be enough to hold off ACC Champion North Carolina or Clemson and Pac-12 Champion USC. All three teams have slightly higher strength of schedules compared to UM, but Michigan’s strength of record (a metric that reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would have team’s record or better) is No. 5, ahead of USC (10), Clemson (eight) and North Carolina (11). But the Wolverines’ weak nonconference schedule absolutely will come up if the committee is forced to decide between Michigan and another candidate and the Wolverines don’t make it.

For Michigan to make the field without any worry on Selection Sunday if it loses to Ohio State, it would need two of the following things to happen: a Pac-12 Champion with two losses, an ACC Champion with two losses, a Tennessee loss or a one-loss Big 12 champion.

The Horned Frogs’ path to the Playoff: The committee and Vegas oddsmakers do not believe in this team. TCU was behind one-loss Alabama in the first rankings and was a seven-point underdog on the road Saturday against Texas, and clearly, the Horned Frogs’ propensity for falling behind in games has left the committee unimpressed.

TCU is no longer behind any one-loss teams, but if it becomes one, it seems likely the Horned Frogs would fall down the pecking order.

None of what the committee thinks will matter if TCU is a 13-0 Big 12 champion. At that point, it would coast into the Playoff, likely at the No. 3 or No. 4 spot, depending on a handful of factors TCU won’t care about if it makes the field.

If TCU loses in the Big 12 Championship Game, it will have zero shot to crack the Playoff field. If it loses to Baylor or Iowa State beforehand, it would need a ton of help to make the field. The Horned Frogs would be at the back of the line among one-loss teams if that happened, so it likely would need at least three of the following four things to make the field: a two-loss Pac-12 champion, a two- loss ACC champion, a lopsided result in Ohio State’s game against Michigan or a Tennessee loss.

Tennessee

The Volunteers’ path to the Playoff: The Vols are 21-point favorites on the road Saturday against South Carolina and may be even bigger favorites against Vanderbilt next week.

That’s nice on the field but prevents them from making a final statement to the committee. Tennessee can’t do anything to improve its profile, but it doesn’t need much help to make the field after Oregon and UCLA lost last week.

The Vols would have a reasonable chance to get in the field over a one-loss Pac-12 Champion USC because their resume is so much better. The Vols’ wins over Alabama and LSU are better than any win USC has now, but the Trojans would log Top 25 wins over Notre Dame, UCLA and its Pac-12 title game opponent if it gets to the finish line with one loss.

It would be close if the fourth spot comes down to Tennessee or USC, but Tennessee would coast into the Playoff with two of the following four results: a USC loss, a TCU loss, a two-loss ACC Champion or a lopsided Ohio State loss th Michigan. It likely would be favored to make the field even if just one of those four things happened, with slightly varied odds depending on which of the four occurred.

There’s also a fascinating, albeit unlikely scenario in which the committee would have to debate two-loss SEC Champion LSU with wins over Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss with a Tennessee team that didn’t win its division, but it seems far-fetched to believe the committee would put in an LSU team over a Tennessee team with one fewer loss that beat the Tigers by four touchdowns in Death Valley. It’s not impossible, but putting in LSU over Tennessee would be the committee’s most controversial decision in its history.

LSU

The Tigers’ path to the Playoff: The committee has never included a two-loss team. It also has never excluded the SEC champion. How it views an LSU team with a Week 1 loss to Florida State and a 27-point home loss to Tennessee but also has wins over Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss would be unprecedented and as such, a bit unpredictable.

There is a world in which LSU is the third SEC team included in the field, but that would require the Pac-12 and ACC Champions to have two losses and for TCU to lose. That’s the only scenario in which LSU wouldn’t be sweating on Selection Sunday.

LSU must win the SEC to have any chance for inclusion, but Georgia would be in, the Big Ten Champion would be in and the committee might have to take two of four between one-loss Tennessee, one-loss Michigan/Ohio State loser, two-loss SEC Champion LSU and a one-loss Pac-12 or ACC champion.

That would be the committee’s toughest decision in its history.

Anyone left out would be rightfully outraged at its exclusion, and the committee would be in a no-win situation. LSU making the field over a Pac-12 or ACC Champion would be an endorsement of its schedule and the strength of the SEC. But it seems unlikely the committee would include three SEC teams if a one-loss Pac-12 and/or ACC Champion was standing at the end, but LSU making the field over Tennessee would be controversial. It’s unlikely, but there is zero precedent for the committee having to decide between teams in that situation.

USC

The Trojans’ path to the Playoff: USC will have a very strong case for inclusion if it wins out, but it will need help to reach Selection Sunday without having to sweat.

The Trojans likely will close the season with a trio of Top 25 wins in three consecutive weeks if Lincoln Riley’s team wins out in his first year at the helm. USC is 0-1 against this week’s Top 25 but would likely improve to 3-1 against the final Top 25 if it can make a run.

The Trojans would still need some help. For them to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday, they’d need two of the following four: a two-loss ACC champion, a TCU loss, a Tennessee loss or a lopsided loss by Michigan or Ohio State in The Game.

If it only gets one, USC likely will be left hoping it did enough in the committee’s eyes to weigh its Pac-12 title as more impressive than Tennessee’s overall resume.



Barrett Carter and the Clemson Tigers are headed back to the ACC Championship Game after missing out last year. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today)

Clemson

The Tigers’ path to the Playoff: Clemson has just one Top 25 win and only has an opportunity for one more against North Carolina in the ACC title game. As a one-loss ACC champion, it would have a resume worth considering, but the Tigers need some help.

The only one-loss Champion Clemson almost certainly would qualify ahead of would be TCU from the Big 12, so a USC loss is imperative since the Trojans would have three consecutive wins over Top 25 teams heading into the final weekend.

It’s plausible that Georgia and the Ohio State/Michigan Winner would qualify as the SEC and Big Ten Champion and that the OSU/Michigan loser and Tennessee would still get in the playoff ahead of Clemson. And undefeated TCU would coast into the Playoff.

A USC loss combined with a TCU loss would clear the path for the ACC Champion to make the field, but it would have to get ahead of Tennessee or the Michigan/Ohio State loser. Clemson would be sweating on Selection Sunday so the only way Clemson can be guaranteed a spot at 12-1 is with a two-loss Pac-12 champion, a Tennessee loss and a TCU loss.

North Carolina

The Tar Heels’ path to the Playoff: UNC hasn’t been on the Playoff Radar for much of the season and lost to the only current Top 25 team it has faced, but with NC State and Clemson losing, Mack Brown’s team can finish strong and force the committee to consider it for inclusion as a one-loss ACC champion.

UNC may struggle to get in the field ahead of the Michigan/Ohio State loser depending on how the game goes and almost certainly would struggle to get in ahead of a one-loss Pac-12 champion, but if the chips fall right, UNC is the last team that can still make the field, despite a weak strength of schedule

It needs the Pac-12 Champion to have two losses and for TCU to lose. If both those things happen, the Tar Heels would have a case but would need the committee to value their conference title enough to slide above either Tennessee or the Michigan/Ohio State loser. The committee absolutely values ​​conference champions, but there’s zero means to quantify precisely how much.

(Top photo of Zion Logue: Kevin Langley / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)