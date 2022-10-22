Pat Dooley’s Baker’s Dozen grades for 2022 Gators

It is a little more than halfway through the 2022 Florida football season and we still don’t know where it is going.

The Gators have five games remaining and you hope for a sixth, but they have to win twice to become Bowl eligible. There was a time when worrying about making a lower-tiered Bowl game was never even thought about.

But that was before Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen. And now Billy Napier.

Since Urban Meyer left, Florida has zero SEC titles, a .623 winning percentage and a pedestrian .548 winning percentage in SEC games.

However, we cannot worry about the past, just learn from it. Where is this new Incarnation going? It’s an unscripted game so your guess is as good as anyone’s.

All we know is that we are seven games in and have an open week, so that means it is time for a special bonus edition of the Dooley’s Dozen. Today, it’s the 12 13 mid-season grades for Florida football at the halfway mark.