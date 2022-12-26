Pat Connaughton’s NBA Tracker: Dec. 19-25

Even if it wasn’t the best week for the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, it was the best week of the season so far for Pat Connaughton. Two of the three double-digit scoring games he’s had so far this season happened during the week. Perhaps this was a preview of the great production he’ll have for the rest of the season.

It began Dec. 19 with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. In a Dec. 21 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first of three straight for the Bucks, Connaughton had six points. They matched that total two days later against the Brooklyn Nets. His best game to date this year came in a Christmas Day Showdown with the Boston Celtics: 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

For the week, Connaughton averaged 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Ten of his 13 field goals came from 3-point range. That part is not atypical for him as 29 of his 43 field goals for the season have come from that distance.

