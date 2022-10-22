Pat Callahan honored for 36 years as soccer coach at Cañon City High School – Canon City Daily Record

Thursday night at Citizens’ Stadium was buzzing with the Cozy community feel only a small town can produce. Players, coaches and fans of Cañon City soccer filled the stadium to watch the final game of the season and Honor Coach Pat Callahan.

Callahan coached one last boys’ soccer game. The senior boys were honored prior to the game by their families. They fought hard, despite coming up short in a 3-1 loss. The goal that was scored in the last few minutes resulted in an eruption from the team and stands.

After the game, Athletic Director Dave Laughlin’s voice boomed over the loudspeaker asking Callahan to take his place at center field. Laughlin delivered a heartfelt message to the stadium.

“Thirty-six years ago, things were very different around here,” he said. “The average price of gas was $0.89 and the cost of a new family home was just over $89,000. Another hard-to-believe fact is that this would be the first year in the history of Cañon City High School that a men’s soccer program would be offered to its student body.”

They informed everyone in attendance that Callahan coached the first game that year in the history of the school and has coached every game since.

During the course of the last 36 years, Callahan achieved unbelievable honors and accolades. He was awarded League Coach of the Year during the 1988, 1989, 1991, 1994, 1997 and 2018 seasons. He also was named Regional Coach of the Year in 1989 and 1991. He earned the honor of being named the Colorado State Coach of the Year after the 1991 season when his team brought back a state Champion title to CCHS.

One of the coach’s first players, Zach Reynolds was in attendance at Thursday’s game. Reynolds was on the team during the state championship run from 1989-1990.

“It feels like it wasn’t that long ago I was playing for coach,” he said. “I moved here my freshman year from Salida for a soccer education. Coach Cal and my teammates provided me with the richest experience I could have asked for.”

During the course of the coach’s career, he amassed a record of 336 wins, 200 losses, and 28 tied-ball games. You can count the number of Colorado coaches (all sports, not just men’s soccer) on a single hand who have amassed a record of this caliber.

The real magic of Callahan has been his ability to form deep, meaningful relationships with the thousands of players he has coached and mentored in the game of soccer and in the game of life. The same can be said of the relationships that Coach has formed with his fellow coaches, teachers, staff and community members.

John Decker, who coached the boys’ team with Callahan for 17 seasons said, “You know, I think I actually saw him get carded in a game once. It was maybe the only time it ever happened and I was there to see it. It was a rarity because while Pat has a fire, he is also one of the kindest, most humble men I’ve ever known.”

Pharris Cotner coached 12 boys’ seasons and five girls’ seasons with Coach Cal.

“Lots of coaches win games and coach for a long time,” he said. “However, very few have the impact that Pat has had on so many lives in our community. I thank him for that.”

On behalf of Cañon City High School and the Athletic Department, Seniors Tom Nordell, Trystan Archuleta and Jayden Solano presented Callahan with “The Lifetime Service Award.” This award is reserved for and meant to Honor a select group of coaches who have shown outstanding commitment, vision and dedication to their sport, school, and most importantly, impacted the lives of the student-athletes that they serve in a positive, lasting manner .

The Callahan family came to the field to present him with a long overdue varsity letter jacket. When Callahan played soccer in school at Cheyenne Mountain High School, it was not a sanctioned sport in Colorado. While he was not a Tiger in his playing days, he certainly forever will be. On his jacket, he has 36 gold bars denoting each of his years of coaching men’s soccer at CCHS.

“I want to thank Coach for his commitment to the community and this sport,” said past player Mickey Pirraglia. “Without him, Cañon City soccer really is nothing. They built all of this from the ground up to what it is today. The success of this program is contributed to him.”

Callahan ended his last game as the boys’ soccer coach by graciously waving to the crowd while wearing his new letter jacket.