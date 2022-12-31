Past Connections Could Lead To Playoff Run

There’s been many stories about the connection between Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris; and Kuzma and Delon Wright.

Monte Morris grew up in Flint, MI with Kyle Kuzma where they met in elementary school and bonded over playing on a Nerf hoop in Kuzma’s bedroom. They eventually went to different high schools which led to Kuzma and Morris competing against each other on the basketball court. Both were drafted into the NBA in 2017.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button