Past and Present Husky Football Coaches Share Spotlight at Alamo Bowl

Steve Sarkisian and Kalen DeBoer sat at the head table on each side of an Alamo Bowl official, answering easy questions during a Thursday media session for the Dec. 29 postseason game in San Antonio, Texas.

The similarity between these two men has been well-documented since the game participants were revealed: one used to Coach the University of Washington football team and the other does now.

They’re both 48, with Sarkisian seven months older than his third Husky coaching successor.

