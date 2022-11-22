‘Passionate About Bringing Golf To Everyone’: Hicksville Star Athlete

HICKSVILLE, NY — We all know student athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.

This Submission comes from Blair Stack who Nominated their son Declan of Hicksville.

Star student athlete’s name

Declan

What sport does the star student athlete play?

Golf and Lacrosse

Why do you believe the star student athlete should be recognized?

Declan is an 11-year-old boy who has passionately dedicated himself to playing golf since the age of 1. His determination and self motivation is unique for his age. Declan loves to play golf, watch golf, talk about golf and buy golf gear! He has overcome so much — he was born deaf and regained his hearing at age 2 and he continues to face challenges with his speech and a learning disorder, but he never lets any of those challenges stop him from doing what he loves.

He is a good student and is working hard as he transitions into middle school. Declan would stay on the golf course all day and night if we let him — he has played in the rain and he would play in the snow if he could. His home course is Bethpage and he is a PGA Jr. member. He plays tournaments all summer, sometimes in 98 degree heat and he has to caddy his own golf bag all over the course. He is always smiling and is very friendly. He loves to make friends and he is so kind to everyone. He is the oldest sibling of 4 and he is so very good to his brothers and his sister.

Declan tries to encourage everyone to play golf, even his 5-year-old brother, and he is a very good coach, always offering positive affirmation and giving tips.

In addition to golf, Declan plays Lacrosse for the Hicksville PAL. He loves to play LAX and he plays both golf and LAX in the same season, which is hard to manage but he does it with ease. Declan loves lacrosse so much that he also volunteers to assist his younger sister’s lacrosse team. He goes to all their practices and helps the coaches.

Declan is an all-star and deserves to be recognized for his commitment to his sport, his ability to manage his schooling while playing two sports and his kindness towards his family and friends.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star student athlete?

He wants to be a professional PGA golfer and he is passionate about bringing golf to everyone because it is one sport that you can actually continue to play throughout your lifetime, well into your senior years.

Keep up the great work, Declan!

