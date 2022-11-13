Passing Magnussen main goal for Norris in ‘tough’ Sprint
Lando Norris is still suffering from the effects of food poisoning, having described his Sprint race as “a struggle” due to the high temperatures in Sao Paulo.
The McLaren driver had to cancel his media commitments on Thursday, with the team putting Nyck de Vries on standby should he be needed for the rest of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.
Despite braving the rest of the schedule, Norris has described the tough conditions he’s had to endure throughout the weekend.
“I didn’t eat full for two days, I couldn’t drink anything for at least a day so I’m struggling,” Norris said after the race, speaking to Viaplay.
“I survived yesterday reasonably well just because everything was short, it was one lap, stop, one lap, stop.
“But today in the [high] temperatures and on this track I’m struggling quite a bit more. It’s okay, I’m surviving, but it’s a struggle.”
Main objective to get past Magnussen
Norris explains that his main objective in the Sprint was to pass Magnussen.
Once the Haas driver was dispatched by the Quicker leaders at the front, the McLaren driver was able to make his way through in the closing stages.
This sealed a crucial two points for McLaren on a day that both Alpine drivers finished outside the top 10, after colliding with each other on track.
He added: “Our main objective was to pass Magnussen, and we did that, so I’m happy.
“We didn’t really have a chance to compete against the top three teams and I really wasn’t expecting more than P7.”
.