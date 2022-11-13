Passing Magnussen main goal for Norris in ‘tough’ Sprint

Lando Norris is still suffering from the effects of food poisoning, having described his Sprint race as “a struggle” due to the high temperatures in Sao Paulo.

The McLaren driver had to cancel his media commitments on Thursday, with the team putting Nyck de Vries on standby should he be needed for the rest of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Despite braving the rest of the schedule, Norris has described the tough conditions he’s had to endure throughout the weekend.

“I didn’t eat full for two days, I couldn’t drink anything for at least a day so I’m struggling,” Norris said after the race, speaking to Viaplay.

“I survived yesterday reasonably well just because everything was short, it was one lap, stop, one lap, stop.

“But today in the [high] temperatures and on this track I’m struggling quite a bit more. It’s okay, I’m surviving, but it’s a struggle.”