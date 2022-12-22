Passing breakdown doomed Wisconsin volleyball season but returning Talent keeps future bright

That’s a relevant question when it comes to evaluating the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The Badgers under Coach Kelly Sheffield have never been shy about setting lofty goals.

That means championships. Big Ten Conference championships, for starters, something the Badgers have achieved five times in Sheffield’s 10 seasons, including the last four in a row. It’s a feat that only Penn State had accomplished previously.

And it means NCAA national championships, too, a goal that was finally accomplished in 2021 in their fourth trip to the Final Four in 10 seasons.

The challenge of repeating that feat was perhaps unrealistic for the 2022 Badgers after the departure of the core of that national championship team, including multi-year All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes.

People are also reading…

Even another Big Ten title seemed an ambitious goal. But they achieved it with a 19-1 record, matching the best conference mark in program history and two wins better than the previous season.

How former Wisconsin star Sydney Hilley balances ‘adulting’ with volleyball

Then came the NCAA Tournament, which ended in bitter disappointment as they came two points short in a tough five-set loss to Pittsburgh in the regional final. What might have seemed like a reasonable outcome heading into the season was one that in some eyes overshadowed the many successes that led up to it.

And that’s not just for the fans, who often get unrealistic about such things. For the coaches and players it has been a balancing act in assessing what they just experienced.

“This was just an unbelievable season in so many ways — a very, very successful season that came to a painful close,” Sheffield said. “When you’re trying to do the things that we’re trying to do and you’re trying to do them every year, you can be happy with the season but not satisfied. Both of those things can be true.

“I’m really proud of so many things, not only from the season but from our final match or final weekend. A lot of things to be proud of. But there are a lot of things that we have to be better at. Understanding a complete picture of that, where it’s not just emotional, not just reactive.”

Sheffield and his staff see a number of areas where the team lived up to or exceeded expectations as they study the statistics and break down the video from the season.

“When I have my roster, what I look at is where are areas where we can be special and let’s build around that,” Sheffield said. “We served and we blocked and we transitioned really well as a team. Those were the things we were able to do at a very high level. We were as good in those areas as about anybody. We had other areas where we were good, not great.”

Wisconsin volleyball team defined by determination and grit

Then there was one area that was good at times, but not good at all at the end. The Badgers’ serve received broke down badly that final weekend, yielding 10 aces to Penn State and eight to Pittsburgh.

“It wasn’t strong enough individually or as a system to withstand the biggest pressure,” Sheffield said about his team’s passing. “It wasn’t good enough. It was the first time in my 10 years here that we were Worse at the end of the year. With that said, on the stats that we have, we were the second highest in the league in Big Ten only matches. But absolutely, every single one of our passers individually got owned and our system got owned with the season being on the line.

“There were a lot of reasons behind that. That’s on the coaches, that’s on the players that were out there and that’s on the players that weren’t out there that didn’t get their game and skill at the level to be put in in those moments. So it’s all of us.”

It was on freshman libero Gulce Guctekin in particular that final weekend as she was Aced six times in both of those matches. While her failings were undeniable, Sheffield said there were some extenuating circumstances as she battled illness, fatigue and the lingering effects of the hamstring injury that caused her to miss three matches.

“Gulce wore down, she absolutely wore down,” Sheffield said. “The school season life wore her down. Everything was new and the kid just ran out of gas at the end and was really sick. She’s disappointed in her season because she feels she was too up and down. Her word was that (she) needs to be more ‘stable’ for our team.

“There was a lot going on and it was really tiring, but she’s really excited for next year. It was a great learning year. She has to get better and she understands that. She will. She brings so many positives. There are certain positions that you can’t be up and down, and that’s certainly one of them.”















Sheffield will be looking for significant improvement across the board as most of the core players plan to return next year. The only regular leaving is middle blocker Danielle Hart, who had a stellar sixth season and earned third-team All-American honors.

Versatile outside hitter Jade Demps has entered the transfer portal, but Sheffield expects everyone else to return. They will be joined by freshman libero/defensive specialist Saige Damrow, who will enroll early and train with the team in the spring.

And if history is any indication, they will be augmented by a significant incoming transfer or two.

In addition to the spring season, the Badgers will get a head start in their preparations for the 2023 season with a trip to Europe in the summer.

“The idea is to keep finding ways to get better,” Sheffield said. “We’ve got to take that next step. The fortunate thing is that so many of our players are coming back and have Eligibility and we can continue to build. That process is fun.”

Photos: Wisconsin volleyball team ousted in NCAA Elite Eight































































































































