Passer Rating leaders for the 2022 season

QB reports as of Sunday’s Week 2 NFL action



We’re two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league.

Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far?

Here are the top 10, listed in descending order…

(Note: We’re excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in this ranking.)

10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers



Statistics: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs.

Passer Rating: 100.1

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions



Statistics: 41-of-71, 471 yards passing, 6 TDs/1 INT.

Passer Rating: 100.2

8. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders



Statistics: 57-of-87, 650 yards passing, 7 TDs/3 INTs.

Passer Rating: 100.3

7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans



Statistics: 20-of-33, 266 yards passing, 2 TDs/0 INTs.

Passer Rating: 106.4

(Note: Plays Monday night against Buffalo in Week 2.)

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



Statistics: 26-of-31, 297 yards passing, 3 TDs/2 INTs.

Passer Rating: 112

(Note: Plays Monday night against Tennessee in Week 2.)

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers



Statistics: 59-of-82, 613 yards passing, 6 TDs/1 INT.

Passer Rating: 112.5

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins



Statistics: 59-of-83, 739 yards passing, 7 TDs/2 INTs.

Passer Rating: 116.5

3. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings



Statistics: 23-of-32, 277 yards passing, 2 TDs/0 INTs.

Passer Rating: 118.9

(Note: Plays Monday night against Philadelphia in Week 2.)

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



Statistics: 38-of-59, 531 yards passing, 6 TDs/1 INT.

Passer Rating: 120.1

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



Statistics: 54-of-74, 595 yards passing, 7 TDs/0 INTs.

Passer Rating: 127.9