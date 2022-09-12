Paskenta Nomlaki Hosts 5th Wish Upon a Par Golf Tournament

CORNING, CA – The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, Hosted its fifth annual “Wish Upon A Par” Charity Golf Tournament. The day-long golf tournament attracted more than 120 golfers to the event held at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort in Corning, CA. The proceeds raised will benefit and raise awareness for the Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada chapter. The Tribe will also grant life-changing wishes to six brave children diagnosed with critical illnesses in the local community.

“We are Grateful for our sponsors and donors who made this event possible and whose contributions will support our local Make-A-Wish chapter and the children in our community,” said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, Tribal Chairman of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians . “We are excited to reveal the wishes for all the six children and hope to create a long-lasting positive impact in the lives of these Brave children who consistently fight for their well-being.”

Over the last four years, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation has raised close to $200,000 to support the local Make-A-Wish chapter and has granted wishes to 24 children with a critical illness in the local community. This year, the event raised $47,500 in funds from community sponsors, donors, and the more than 120 participating golfers to support Make-A-Wish.

In continuing with traditions from the previous years, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation will grant the wishes of six medically eligible children who were diagnosed with critical illnesses. These resilient children all have unique stories and reasons for their wishes, which will all be granted through the funds raised from this year’s Wish Upon a Par tournament. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation also dedicated a special moment during the day-long tournament to surprise one of the six Make-A-Wish children onsite by revealing his wish. Seven-year-old Edgar, who has battled with a heart condition since birth, was excited to learn that his wish to swim with Dolphins and see Sharks in Florida is being granted. He is looking forward to spending quality time with his family at a warm sunny Florida beach. Edgar was invited to attend the tournament, along with his family. The Make-A-Wish staff will be planning Edgar’s wish over the next several weeks to provide him with a memorable experience.

The other five children whose wishes will be granted thanks to the efforts of the Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament include:

Eight-year-old Adelyn has undergone intensive treatment to fight against bone cancer. Adelyn is excited to be able to finally experience the childhood and life-long memories that every kid deserves. Her wish is to visit her favorite theme park.

Thirteen-year-old Ashlynn has faced a long medical journey since she was diagnosed with a heart condition at birth. Despite this, Ashlynn has an adventurous spirit and loves to travel and explore. Her wish is to visit her favorite theme park.

Six-year-old Penn was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect the day after he was born. His wish is to have a dinosaur-themed playhouse, which will be a symbol of how Penn is getting his childhood back, and where he can make memories with his friends and family.

Ten-year-old Reece was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease two years ago. He is excited to go on new adventures and to spend quality time with his family when his wish to go to a lake is granted.

Six-year-old Zakary is an adventurous boy at heart who has been battling with leukemia since the age of three. His wish is to visit his favorite theme park.

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through its Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, supports local groups in their efforts to improve their communities and develop the quality of life in the region. The foundation has contributed over $9 million locally to benefit local health, safety and education programs.