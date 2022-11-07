Pasco teen soccer player raises awareness for heart disease

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Soccer fans across the country are anxiously awaiting the start of the World Cup later this month, but for one teenager in Pasco County, the event brings mixed emotions because he can no longer play his favorite sport.

But that hasn’t stopped 14-year-old Gavin Hughes from still making an impact out on the field.

“I played soccer since I was three, and it was just something I fell in love with, and I made so many good friends from it that I still have today,” Hughes said.

The River Ridge High School freshman enjoys showing off all the medals he has accumulated over the years.

“I got this in 2014 when I was six,” Hughes said, holding up a gold medal.

His promising career came to an abrupt stop at just age 11, and it all started with shortness of breath.

“I really didn’t think much of it because I played with it my whole life. I just thought I was a bit out of shape,” Hughes said.

Hughes was later diagnosed with a life-threatening condition.

“A condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Kelvin Lau, with Pediatric Cardiology Associates, said.

Hughes was informed he would never be able to play competitive sports again.

“It is the most common cause of cardiac arrest in children and adolescents, and usually these cardiac arrests would occur on the athletic field such as a middle school, high school, a competitive soccer game or basketball game or football game,” Lau said.

Hughes said all of his plans “went away.”

“I had to think of new stuff to do,” he continued. “I really didn’t know what was happening because my whole life was soccer and sports.”

Hughes had to have a defibrillator implanted in his back since doctors monitor his heart once a week.

“And check if any rhythms or weird rhythms have happened,” he added.

Hughes realized he might no longer be able to save goals, but he could save lives. His new mission is encouraging other teens like himself to get screened for heart disease before it’s too late.

“Mainly athletes, cause it could be horrible, them dropping on the field one day or court and not being able to get up again. It would be better to get checked out now and be ahead of what could happen,” Hughes said.

Lau added that, like most diseases, early detection is the key, but it’s one thing to hear it from a doctor and another to hear it from a friend or classmate.

“Gavin, I actually really commend you. I don’t have too many patients like you that are really out there willing to put themselves forward and trying to contribute to protect other kids,” Lau said.