Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts Now Accepting Applications for 2022/23 Gifts & Grants – Pasadena Now

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts announced today the launch of its 2022/23 Gifts & Grants program. The Cornerstone of the organization’s philanthropic mission, each year Gifts & Grants distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofit organizations to support music and arts programs including underwriting community performances, academy and Conservatory scholarships, music therapy, and music education. During the 2021/22 program year, the organization distributed $500,000. To date, the Pasadena Showcase has contributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit organizations.

The application period is now open and closes on November 30, 2022; awardees will be advised in April of 2023. Applications are encouraged from Qualifying nonprofit organizations and local schools whose programs are administered and conducted in Los Angeles County, with special consideration given to the greater Pasadena area. For more information and application guidelines, visit pasadenashowcase.org/gifts.

Funds for the Gifts and Grants program are derived from the organization’s annual benefit, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design. After a brief hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the 2022 Showcase House was able to return this past spring with more than 21,000 attendees and included shops and a restaurant. Planning is currently underway for the 2023 Showcase House with details coming later this fall.

This year’s chair of the Gifts and Grants Committee, Suzanne Hart, expressed how honored she was to be able to present the opening of the Gifts and Grants program. “Thanks to the efforts of our members, designers, vendors, donors, and sponsors, we were able to pull together the extremely successful 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. It was through this tremendous effort that we are able to Foster the appreciation of symphonic music and support the many Worthwhile musically oriented nonprofit organizations serving our community.”

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has been supporting local music and arts programs since 1948. With the hard work and dedication of its 200+ members, the organization raises funds from its major benefit, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design—one of the oldest, largest, and most successful house and garden tours in the country. Throughout its history, Pasadena Showcase has given more than $24 million to nonprofit organizations, particularly through its Gifts & Grants program, in support of music education, scholarships, concerts, and music therapy, while continuing to support the LA Phil and its learning programs for which the organization was first founded. Pasadena Showcase also nurtures the study and appreciation of music among young people with its three annual music programs: the Music Mobile TM, which has introduced orchestral instruments to more than 125,000 third grade students; the Instrumental Competition, which has awarded more than $650,000 in monetary prizes for exceptionally talented young musicians; and the Youth Concert, which has brought nearly 250,000 fourth graders to Walt Disney Concert Hall for exuberant performances presented by the LA Phil. For more information and photos, please visit pasadenashowcase.org.