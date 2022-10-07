Party all night (and day) at Orange County Museum of Art’s free opening – Orange County Register

The Orange County Museum of Art opens its new building to the public with an eclectic 24-hour event this weekend.

It is free to attend – just like the museum will be for the next decade – there are no tickets or reservations required. But organizers warn parking in nearby garages at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts may be limited and ride sharing is encouraged.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Thursday 5 pm Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa

Schedule:

5-7 p.m.: A drumline leads a procession down Avenue of the Arts to the museum; craft mocktails are served; Pacific Chorale performs

7-9 p.m.: Small string ensembles from the Orange County Youth Symphony and Pacific Symphony play music inspired by the opening exhibits

9 pm-12 am: Rooftop dance party; museum tours with artists and curators; silent disco with three DJs

12-3am: Fireworks and desserts; art house film screenings; music from a late-night DJ

3 – 6:30 am: Fortune telling and Tarot readings; coffee, tea and matcha bar; art viewing with a sound bath

6:30-11 am: sunrise yoga; Japanese tea ceremony; juice bar and donuts

11 am-2:30 pm: Aura photography; short films for kids; youth dance performance and Latin band music

2:30-5 pm: Art-making activities; jazz standards and youth Gospel choir; closing Fireworks