Participant Safety Hub | US Soccer

US Soccer is committed to a culture of compliance, ethical conduct, and safety. Below, you will find policies implemented by US Soccer to ensure this culture, as well as information about how to report to US Soccer concerns about any known or suspected violations of law, policy, ethics or rules regarding US Soccer and its staff, athletes, and organization members. Timely reporting of violations supports US Soccer’s commitment to a culture of ethics, compliance and safety and we appreciate your cooperation in maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all.





US Soccer’s Code of Conduct:

The Code of Conduct applies to US Soccer employees, independent contractors, volunteers (including board and committee members), and US Soccer licensed coaches and referees.

US Soccer’s Safe Soccer Framework:

The Safe Soccer Framework is a comprehensive athlete safety Handbook which includes US Soccer’s Prohibited Conduct Policy and Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policy (“MAAPP”), organization member athlete safety requirements, and model prevention policies.

Report a Concern:

Mandatory Reporters under the Safe Sport Act are required to report child abuse to local law enforcement and the Center for SafeSport, and to report any sexual misconduct or retaliation to the Center for SafeSport. To report online or by telephone to the Center for SafeSport, please visit: https://uscenterforsafesport.org/report-a-concern/.

Additionally, you may report any allegation of misconduct to US Soccer. To report online, please visit: https://ussoccer.i-sight.com/portal. You may also report via telephone at 312-528-7004.

Individuals Currently Disciplined, Suspended, Or Banned:

In compliance with Recommendation 1.4 in the Sally Yates Report Recommendations, US Soccer has published a list of all individuals in soccer who are currently in the US Center for SafeSport’s centralized disciplinary database as currently under a disciplinary decision, suspended, or banned by SafeSport, US Soccer, and Organization Members (that have reported) for actions that would violate the SafeSport Code . This list is accessible to anyone publicly, including all clubs, players, and families around the country.

For a list of individuals subject to measures imposed by the US Center for SafeSport, including individuals on probation, suspended, or ruled ineligible, click here.

For a list of all individuals in the Olympic movement subject to measures imposed by the US Center for SafeSport, click here.

Please visit www.safesoccer.com for additional information and resources related to participant safety.