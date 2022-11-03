Partey’s Spurs stunner up for PL Goal of the Month | News

Thomas Partey’s memorable long-range effort against Tottenham Hotspur has been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for October.

The Ghanaian opened the scoring against Spurs when he whipped a first-time shot into the top corner past Hugo Lloris, sending our supporters into ecstasy and setting us up for a 3-1 Derby day success.

And that Strike has been recognized by the Premier League who has included it in their shortlist of eight contenders, including two long-range Kevin de Bruyne efforts against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City, Miguel Almiron’s excellent volley for Newcastle United against Fulham, and Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher’s Strike against his former club Crystal Palace.

Also included are Anthony’s curler in the Manchester derby, Dwight McNeil finishing off a fine team move in Everton’s win against Palace, and Youri Tieleman’s blast against Wolves.

You can vote for your favourite, as well as select Mikel Arteta as Manager of the Month, or Granit Xhaka as Player of the Month.