Part of the team: Jacques proves football is for girls too with Marauders | News, Sports, Jobs

One of Dunkirk High School’s top athletes has proven otherwise so far this year.

Siera Jacques, a senior multi-sport female athlete at Dunkirk, has been acting as the place kicker for the Dunkirk Marauders football team this season.

“In 23 years of coaching high school football, I’ve never coached a female player,” said Dunkirk Coach Mark Benton. “I was a little apprehensive in the beginning, wondering how this is going to work out, but she hasn’t hurt us.





She’s holding her own. … She’s a really good athlete.”

Jacques was already a multi-sport athlete, with varsity experience in indoor and outdoor track, basketball, and soccer. But for her senior year, she decided to add football to the list.

“It was just something to have with you. You played football your senior year,” Jacques said of her motivation to play. “You could tell everyone you were on the football team.”

Jacques is still a member of the soccer team and practices with them regularly. She then joins the football team when she can — usually twice a week — to practice kicking field goals and extra points. She is not responsible for kickoffs or punts.

According to Athletic Director Al Gens, it is up to each school district whether or not to allow athletes to play multiple sports within the same season. To do so at Dunkirk, Athletes are required to designate their primary sport, which is what determines where the athlete reports in any instance of scheduling conflict. For Jacques, her primary sport is soccer, which is why she practices with the football team whenever the coaches of both programs come to an agreed upon time.

After making her first extra point in the season-opener at Lake Shore, Jacques remembers thinking, “I just did that,” as she walked off the field. “You just have all the feelings coming to you at once,” she said. “And all the guys were happy for me too, so that makes you feel good.”

Jacques said she was recruited to join the team because she demonstrated an ability to make field goals at Karl Hoeppner Field before the season began.

“Mentally preparing with the stands full,” is what Jacques picked as the biggest adjustment to make during the season. “I’m on a team with all guys where they could be kicking, but I’m here,” she said.

Jacques credits the close relationships she has formed with teammates and the coaching staff as a big help throughout the process. Rather than being uncomfortable as the only girl on the team, Jacques has enjoyed it.

“It’s pretty nice, to be honest,” Jacques said. “Other girls, you see them cheerleading — and I’m not over there, I’m playing football.”

While she is currently the only female player on the varsity team, with the success Jacques has had this season, female Kickers could become a trend for Dunkirk. Currently on the junior varsity football team as a kicker is Jacques’ teammate on the soccer team, Lauryn McCracken. Whether or not the trend continues, it is clear the decision to have Jacques join the team this season was the right call.

“She’s meshed well. I’ve been pleased with it,” said Benton. “I’m not disappointed at all.”

Tonight, the Marauders will be traveling to Albion with hopes of getting their first win.

