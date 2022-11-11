Part of Cobbs Creek golf course project Clears hurdle

The renovation of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia cleared a hurdle Wednesday.

The city’s Art Commission gave final approval to designs for a driving range and education center — after questioning or pushing back on the plans at other points this year.

“I’m confident that the issues that have been raised by the commission have been addressed,” said Art Commissioner Carmen Febo San Miguel. “I’m pleased with some of the adjustments that have been made and how the project is really paying attention to environmental issues.”

The city-owned Cobbs Creek Golf Course was a renowned public golf course that welcomed players of color decades before other courses and the PGA. But in recent years, it fell into disrepair and closed.

Early this year, the city announced a lease agreement with a foundation to do a $65 million renovation of the golf course, with a new 9-hole course, short course, 18-hole Championship course, a restaurant, and dozens of Acres of Wetlands . The foundation plans to restore the course to its original 1916 design and run it after renovations are done. The revamped golf course is expected to include extensive community programming and discounted rates for Philadelphia residents.

The project drew outrage when hundreds of trees were clear-cut from the property. Neighbors and users of the overgrown, shuttered golf course raised concerns about what the loss of trees could mean for flooding, biodiversity, and heat — in a city already struggling with unequal canopy coverage.

Since then, the Art Commission, which reviews all construction projects on city property, has proven to be a challenge for the renovation project.

When the designs for the driving range and education center last appeared before the Art Commission in September, commission members criticized representatives of the Cobbs Creek Foundation — the nonprofit leasing the golf course — for failing to adequately address questions they’d raised at previous meetings. The commission’s recent concerns centered around environmental issues, including tree planting and whether the project would exacerbate the urban heat island effect.

“We haven’t seen you tackle anything we haven’t seen before,” Raed Nasser, a member of the Art Commission, said during September’s meeting. “To me, it’s wasting my time.”