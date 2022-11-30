Parsons made new home while fulfilling husband’s goal | News
Terri Parsons took on the challenge of reopening the North Wilkesboro Speedway to fulfill the wishes shared by her husband when he knew he had no more than a few months to live.
Bringing the storied racing venue back to life was a prominent part of the dream NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Benny Parsons had for his native county.
“Benny said what he had really wanted was for the two of us to help the local community that was so good to him, but that I had the background to make a difference” in Wilkes County, said Terri in an interview last week.
Benny also cautioned that with Terri being an outsider and from Florida, she might find it hard to be accepted in Wilkes. “He was right on both counts,” said Terri.
“But, he said if you go up there and you give this a try, it won’t be the place that keeps you there, it will be the people. And boy was he right.”
Terri adopted Wilkes as her home and has accomplished a lot since immersing herself in life here about 16 years ago. In recognition of this, the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce chose Parsons to serve as Marshal for Saturday’s Wilkes County Christmas Parade.
Terri said she is grateful to Wilkes Chamber President Linda Cheek for asking her to be chamber board chairman in 2011 because it further involved her in the community.
Terri Kiel Parsons was born and raised in Daytona Beach, Fla., and planned to become a teacher after graduating from the University of Florida with an English degree. (She was a majorette in high school and college and thought about becoming a Rockette dancer.) Instead of becoming a teacher (or dancer), Terri accepted an unexpected job offer as Assistant director of tourism with the chamber of Commerce in Daytona Beach.
She became the person who worked with and promoted the Daytona International Speedway “because everyone else at the chamber was from somewhere else and they felt I knew those people…. I grew up with a lot of kids whose parents were involved in racing and my mom and dad were friends with their families.”
She also went to trade shows and worked with movie makers.
Terri first became aware of the North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1979, when, as Daytona Beach’s director of tourism, she accompanied a Reporter from the Daytona Beach News-Journal to North Wilkesboro for an announcement about the first hotel sponsorship of a NASCAR driver. The King’s Inn’s in Daytona Beach Sponsored Wilkes native Roger Hamby, NASCAR driver and later team owner.
“I was used to the Daytona and Nashville speedways and then I came over here (to the North Wilkesboro Speedway) and it was like, ‘really, they race here?’ “
Terri was working her way up in the tourism industry when she met TK Wetherell, Daytona Beach native, member of the Florida House of Representatives from 1980 to 1992 and later Florida State University president. Wetherell hired Terri for a communications position.
Working for Wetherell led to Terri being named Florida’s director of tourism under Gov. Robert Graham. She also served in this position under Gov. Bob Martinez and Gov. Lawton Chiles.
marriage in 1992
At a grand marshal’s dinner at the Richmond (Va.) International Raceway in the early 1990s, she and Benny Parsons ended up sitting next to each other and talked. (Terri said they likely met earlier but neither remembered when.)
They asked Terri out to dinner the following week. Every weekend, Benny came to wherever Terri was and took her to dinner. They became engaged, got married in 1992 and lived in Concord.
Terri said Benny became very good friends with Bruton Smith, owner of the Charlotte Motor Speedway and later also owner of the North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Terri said that after Benny asked, she left her job and started working as his manager instead of someone he might not trust. She handled his contract negotiations, booking in movies, oversaw his Souvenir lines and more.
The couple lived part of the year in Daytona Beach and the remainder in Concord. They came to Wilkes several times per year for family gatherings and other reasons.
Each time they came to Wilkes, they visited the old house Benny was born in at the end of Benny Parsons Road in the Parsonsville community. Benny would say he wanted to build a small house there for him and Terri and his two sons from his first marriage. Benny’s first wife had died.
In 2005, Benny bought land near the intersection of Parsonsville Road and Benny Parsons Road and soon was building what ended up being a 4,100-square-foot house.
Benny started having breathing problems and was diagnosed with cancer in his left lung in July 2006. He had quit smoking in 1978. Benny underwent Chemotherapy and radiation treatments and was declared cancer-free in October 2006.
The treatments caused the loss of his left lung, and he was hospitalized in December 2006 when doctors found a blood clot in his right lung. Benny was put in an induced-coma and died on Jan 7, 2007, when the house in Parsonsville was about 40% complete. He was 65.
Rendezvous Ridge
“The thing that kept me going” instead of falling apart was the Vineyard Benny had started on the grounds of the new home in Parsonsville, she said. They had hired a winemaker and a Vineyard manager and had bought equipment. Bottling arrangements had been made and Terri had picked bottles and had designed labels.
“I was too deep in the hole with this Vineyard to get out. I was committed whether I liked it or not,” said Terri, a non-drinker. Rendezvous Ridge opened in July 2007 as a vineyard, wine-tasting room and racing museum honoring Benny and went on to win 23 medals in wine competitions. Terri said she was blessed to hire Angie Whittington as manager after she was recommended by Benny’s mother, Hazel.
Terri’s house burned down in June 2011 after it was hit twice by lightning during a wedding rehearsal dinner. During a period of about two years she lived in the Hampton Inn in Wilkesboro while the house was rebuilt, Terri closed Rendezvous Ridge.
She received another call from Linda Cheek, this time asking Terri if she would assist someone wanting to film scenes in Wilkes for a movie because she knew Terri worked as a licensed film commissioner in Florida.
Terri agreed to help the film crew and soon was being asked by local government officials and others in Wilkes to assist other movie projects.
As the county’s Volunteer film commissioner role, Terri has been involved with over 200 Filming projects in Wilkes.
Reopening Speedway
Terri said Benny and fellow Winston Cup Champion and Wilkes native Junior Johnson talked to each other for years about working together to reopen the North Wilkesboro Speedway, starting at a dinner when she was sitting between them. The discussion included involving her in promotions.
She said a few years after Benny died, the subject of reopening the Speedway came up when Johnson invited her to one of his 6 am breakfasts at his racing garage in Ingle Hollow.
Terri said she mentioned the importance of the Speedway in the beginning of stock car racing, particularly with drivers who honed their skills as moonshiners evading revenue officers. She said Johnson’s response was that NASCAR “never wanted anybody to know that stock car racing began on the back of moonshine. It’s always been their dirty little secret.”
Terri said she started thinking about how to let NASCAR know this “dirty little secret” was a gold mine and that the North Wilkesboro Speedway was the goose that laid the golden egg. She came up with a reunion of moonshiners and revenue officers and drove from Parsonsville to Johnson’s garage for another 6 am breakfast the next day to share this idea.
Johnson’s response wasn’t favorable until Terri explained that it would consist of a panel of former moonshiners and a panel of former revenue officers answering questions from the audience. Several such events were held at Rendezvous Ridge, starting in 2009. They drew increasingly larger crowds, including NASCAR officials.
“The motive of it all along was to show people in racing the kind of draw the moonshiners and revenuers story has…. And now you have the Governor (Roy Cooper) having a press conference on a Moonshine and Motorsports Trail. I’d like to think we had a little part in bringing that to the forefront,” Terri said.
Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, owner of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, “has been our blessing. He is a history buff…. and took this ball and ran with it,” said Terri.
“I knew that after so many false starts as we had (trying to reopen the speedway) and all I could do was write checks to people to try to help get this thing off the ground… that it had to be the people who owned the place and reopened it or we would never make it again.”
Terri said a variety of factors came together at the right time to achieve this success, including $18 million in the state budget for the speedway.
She said the North Wilkesboro Speedway benefitted from the difficulty larger stadiums have had filling seats. “People are wanting an easier and simpler time and we (North Wilkesboro Speedway) remind them of that.” She said Marcus Smith is on target in trying to maintain the character of the Speedway while bringing it up to modern standards.
Terri’s connections to the Smith family and others in NASCAR through Benny and her experiences in Florida have been noted for playing a key role in the reopening.
The efforts of Terri and others to mobilize Wilkes Residents to show their support for reopening the Speedway have made a difference. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s support has been important.
Terri said Stephen Wilson of the Save the Speedway Foundation deserves more credit. Wilson worked with Benny to make a case for reopening the venue. She said Wilson called Benny about getting the Speedway reopened within a year after it closed in 1996. He called her about three months after Benny died and said, “Don’t let this die with Benny. I need your help.”
Terri said the decision to have the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway stunned her, but not the reopening of the venue itself for racing. The All-Star Race will be preceded by a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on May 20, 2023.
“I would like to think that once the fans come for the All-Star Race and the truck race, they (NASCAR officials) are going to see it can be more than just that. It can also be part of a points series race…. I don’t see why that couldn’t be.”
She added, “I think Junior and Benny would be so proud,” but also shocked by the good turn of events for the speedway.
