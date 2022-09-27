Parliament Profile: Chiara Singarella’s Transition from Argentina to KSU

KENNESAW, Ga. With Chiara Singarella is a true freshman from Argentina that is learning how to transition from international soccer to Collegiate soccer as the Mendoza, Argentina native played for both the Argentina National Team in handball and soccer. Singarella grew up learning how to balance school, soccer, and handball in the Mendoza Province of Argentina. Singarella’s love for handball and soccer started at the age of four. “I was bound to play both,” Singarella said when explaining how her father played handball and soccer, and her grandfather was a goalkeeper.

Facing adversity is nothing new to Singarella as she faced certain hardships growing up as a female playing soccer in Argentina. She mentioned how students at school used to call her masculine because it was uncommon for women to play soccer, but that didn’t stop her. Singarella responded to the student’s comments: “I was pretty sad, but I knew I was going to be okay.” She pushed past these obstacles and worked even harder.

Singarella also had to learn how to manage her time between school, handball, and soccer at a very young age, a skill that has helped her transition to Kennesaw State. Her school taught basic English, but she knew it would be beneficial to be fluent in two languages, especially English. Therefore, Singarella’s family enrolled her in a class at another school for extra English classes. “My parents told me learning another language, of course, English, would help, and I am really grateful that they sent me even when I didn’t want to go.” The idea of ​​balancing extra English classes among everything else would be challenging, but Singraella understood how crucial it was. “I would have to study before or after practices. There would be days when I would have to go to the gym, then go to soccer, handball, then English, all on the same day. It was pretty tiring,” according to Singarella .

Singarella’s hard work and dedication paid off when she got her first call-up to Argentina’s U-20 soccer team at 13 years old. She went to Paraguay for a couple of games, and on her way back, she got a call-up to play for the Argentina Handball team. At the age of 14, Singarella was called up for Argentina’s U-17 Soccer team. In 2018, she went to Bolivia with the U-20 team. Then in 2019, Singarella was called up to the U-17 team to play in a friendly tournament where her team placed first in soccer and third in handball.

After Singarella came to Kennesaw State in the spring of 2021, she could only make it to two out of five games because she was called up to the Argentina Women’s National Soccer Team to play in Columbia. “It was 1-1 with maybe three minutes left, and the Coach was like, Chiara, you’re in. As soon as I came in, they scored, and I just wanted to be taken out. Then the next thing I know , I get the ball, cut inside, and score.” She mentioned how intimidating it was to play with the national team, but overall, it was an experience of a lifetime.

Shortly after, Singarella started the spring season as a freshman at Kennesaw State University. Asked about what stood out about Kennesaw State in the recruiting process, she says, “Coach Benji Walton was really kind and explained everything to me right away and taught me everything about Kennesaw. He was there any time I had a random question that needed to be answered.” She mentioned how welcoming everyone in Kennesaw was and raved about the beauty of the campus.

The transition from Argentina to Kennesaw was rather effortless for Singarella. “Women’s soccer is everywhere here, but it wasn’t like that in Argentina, but it is growing,” Singarella says as she explains her easy adjustment to Kennesaw. Singarella proceeds to say, “The girls were so nice to me like I was never alone. They would take me everywhere because I didn’t have my car here.” Not only did Chiara’s teammates show kindness with their words, but they also showed it with their actions, and that was one of the many positive experiences that helped Chiara’s transition from Argentina to the United States.

On game days at KSU, Singarella has her pregame routine that normally involves listening to music. “I always put my AirPods in and listen to Bad Bunny and other music to not overthink about the game.” Singarella also has the tendency to be last when it comes to getting ready, leaving the locker room, or leaving the bus because it prevents her from feeling rushed and helps her stay calm before games. “I also like to make sure no one is left behind because I don’t want my teammates to walk alone, so I always try to wait on them,” Singarella says when mentioning the rest of her game day routine. Singarella is very optimistic and looking forward to the rest of the season with Kennesaw State. She is very grateful to be a part of a team that is friendly and welcoming, yet intense and driven.